Realting.com
Residential
Russia
okrug Kolomna
Apartments
Apartments for sale in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Apartment
Clear all
37 properties total found
Apartment with elevator, with yard
okrug Kolomna, Russia
235 m²
Art. 3360582 Hello, our esteemed buyer! For sale a masterpiece, title apartment for a famil…
€824,780
1
Recommend
Apartment with elevator, with yard, with sauna
okrug Kolomna, Russia
483 m²
Art. 3360586 Hello, our esteemed buyer! For sale a masterpiece, title apartment for a famil…
€1,65M
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
83 m²
€203,672
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
101 m²
Art. 52388805 A cozy, designer apartment for sale in the ancient part of Vasilevsky Island,…
€250,345
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
36 m²
Art. 51092940 The dream of an investor, hipster and everyone in love with Petersburg! On …
€145,549
Recommend
6 room apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
6
170 m²
2/5
On Vasilievsky Island in the historical center of the city for sale 5 bedroom apartment tota…
€251,382
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
98 m²
Art. 47939164 Stalinist neoclassicism is a middle ground between buildings of pre-revo…
€485,116
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
169 m²
€242,097
Recommend
3 room apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
3
60 m²
3/6
Three-room apartment for sale in the historical part of the city, within walking distance of…
€285,222
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
97 m²
Art. 45584690 Ready business! The apartment has a total area of 97 sq.m., consisting of thr…
€315,357
Recommend
Room 9 rooms
okrug Kolomna, Russia
9
222 m²
4/5
DIRECT SALE! For sale 2 rooms 26.1 + 10.1 sq.m. in a 9-room apartment, a brick house built i…
€37,707
Recommend
Room 4 rooms
okrug Kolomna, Russia
4
94 m²
3/5
€40,608
Recommend
Room 3 rooms
okrug Kolomna, Russia
3
94 m²
3/5
For sale room of 12.7 meters in 3-room apartment with a total area of 94.4m ², Near all deve…
€17,403
Recommend
Room 7 rooms
okrug Kolomna, Russia
7
221 m²
3/7
This is one of the best and interesting offers of a cozy room in a picturesque Column with a…
€26,105
Recommend
1 room apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
1
56 m²
1/4
This is one of the best and interesting offers of a spacious one-room apartment in a picture…
€86,920
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
54 m²
Art. 44099762 Dear customers! For sale apartment with a well-maintained wide courtyard i…
€111,588
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture
okrug Kolomna, Russia
2
1
69 m²
3/3
€115,056
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
330 m²
Art. 41616362 Prestigious, quiet part of Vasilievsky Island: 5 min. on foot to the Universi…
€679,231
Recommend
6 room apartment with furniture
okrug Kolomna, Russia
6
170 m²
2/5
In the historic city center on Vasilievsky Island we sell 5 bedroom apartments total pl. 171…
€246,548
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
168 m²
Art. 38320122 The best part of the Admiralty district, next to the Mariinsky Theater and th…
€443,441
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
146 m²
Art. 38572104 Dear customer. We offer a type of apartment for water for purchase. After…
€261,989
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
97 m²
Art. 36328252 Complete overhaul of the apartment, while maintaining stucco! Ceilings 3.6 me…
€212,502
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
47 m²
€198,918
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
106 m²
€1,16M
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
110 m²
€193,969
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
133 m²
€406,568
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
113 m²
Art. 34898508 Hello dear Buyer! It is proposed to purchase a four-room apartment with a u…
€171,942
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
142 m²
Art. 33014301 Atmospheric and unusually shower apartment with repair on a quiet line of V…
€562,791
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
80 m²
Art. 26460850 On sale family 2 - bedroom apartment in a high-class house and quality - "Bolk…
€256,968
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Kolomna, Russia
74 m²
€179,511
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
