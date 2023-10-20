UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Russia
okrug Chkalovskoe
Residential properties for sale in okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
apartments
34
Clear all
34 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
109 m²
€960,626
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
91 m²
€359,022
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
1
23 m²
4/8
€80,152
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
65 m²
Art. 51487614 The house is built by RBI, which means business class is not just a kasher de…
€315,357
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
81 m²
Art. 51483709 The house is built by RBI, which means business class is not just a kasher de…
€376,488
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
45 m²
Art. 49574110 Elite LCD "Royal Park" spread to the top location of St. Petersburg on the N…
€203,672
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
80 m²
Art. 48949696 Stylish! Modern! Laconic! Dear buyer, we present to your attention the pear…
€373,577
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
146 m²
Art. 48312988 Krestovsky Island - what could be more respectable for life in the city? …
€863,593
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
137 m²
Art. 45733590 To your attention is presented a luxurious apartment with design repairs in t…
€1,44M
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
250 m²
€969,359
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
134 m²
Art. 46019321 To the entrance to the CPKiO and Primorsky Victory Park 200 meters! Ceiling…
€630,714
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
265 m²
Art. 45602707 Species apartment in an elite residential complex « Favorite ». In the quiete…
€1,60M
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
51 m²
Art. 45584356 ABOUT QUARTER: Apartment with a new modern repair of 50.9 square meters. m.…
€222,108
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
179 m²
€1,07M
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
95 m²
Art. 42532944 The formation of the new appearance of the Petrovsky island is almost complet…
€305,557
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
96 m²
Art. 41920208 We present to your attention a unique apartment on Kamenoostrovsky Prospekt! …
€425,975
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
104 m²
Art. 40753695 Hello dear Buyer! To your attention is a spacious and functional family apa…
€412,390
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
359 m²
Art. 39168725 Refined interior with brands from world manufacturers! Own terrace 17 meters …
€2,81M
Recommend
4 room apartment with furniture
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
4
96 m²
5/6
Offered Apartment on the Petrograd side, to the metro Petrogradskaya 5-7 minutes on foot. Gr…
€154,697
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
45 m²
Art. 37072073 A spacious one-room video apartment appeared on sale in the prestigious resid…
€171,748
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
144 m²
€931,517
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
118 m²
€387,162
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
76 m²
Art. 34864595 A rare offer in the Oriental residential complex from the UIT construction co…
€299,832
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
38 m²
€168,837
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
42 m²
€171,748
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
109 m²
Art. 31100156 I present to you a prominent, trilateral apartment overlooking the Sand Emban…
€538,533
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
141 m²
€1,16M
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
205 m²
Art. 23306370 Prestigious Cross Island!!! There are a large number of parks, embankments, e…
€630,714
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
208 m²
Art. 23308545 Prestigious Cross Island!!! There are a large number of parks, embankments, e…
€727,747
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
262 m²
Art. 3361552 If you were looking for a quiet and stylish apartment, then you found it! The c…
€1,65M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in okrug Chkalovskoe, Russia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL