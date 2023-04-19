Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Novosvetskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 108,938
2 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 141,474
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
4 room apartmentin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 115,431
For sale 4-room apartment, with an area of 77.8 square meters. m on the 6th floor of the com…
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 151,839
4 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
4 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
4 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 193,081
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 10/18 Floor
€ 216,295
2 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 139,413
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
4 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 8/18 Floor
€ 158,811
1 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 16/30 Floor
€ 84,764
2 room apartmentin Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 134,659
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 16/17 Floor
€ 143,103
1 room apartmentin Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 55,764
For sale 1 bedroom apartment, with an area of 36.7 square meters. m on the 9th floor of the …

