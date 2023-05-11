Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Mytishchi Urban Okrug
  5. Mytishchi
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Mytishchi, Russia

28 properties total found
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 93,548
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 80,910
2 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 139,628
4 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
4 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 156,881
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 95,611
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 118,269
2 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 118,269
2 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 132,863
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 104,836
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 104,836
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 73,661
2 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 165,599
2 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 165,599
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 83,471
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 104,689
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 76,119
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 103,732
2 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 142,040
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 18
€ 103,456
2 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 18
€ 134,357
2 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 18
€ 139,628
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 18
€ 83,471
2 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 18
€ 165,599
2 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 18
€ 165,599
3 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
3 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 18
€ 147,702
2 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
2 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 131,774
3 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
3 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 144,484
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 16
€ 64,612

