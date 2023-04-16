Russia
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Vsevolozhsky District
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Residential properties for sale in Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Murino
21
Clear all
26 properties total found
Apartment
Murino, Russia
25 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 43,066
2 room apartment
Murino, Russia
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
13/15 Floor
€ 81,163
Cozy one bedroom apartment for sale in a brick-monolithic house. The apartment is warm, brig…
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
7/14 Floor
€ 57,421
We offer a one-room apartment in the city of Murino, Leningrad Region, which is located on t…
1 room apartment
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
10/15 Floor
€ 45,274
For sale on transfer 1 bedroom apartment of 34.69 sq.m. Building 27, section 2, 10 floor ( h…
2 room apartment
Murino, Russia
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
15/25 Floor
€ 90,549
Apartment
Lavriki, Russia
20 m²
5/18 Floor
€ 26,502
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
10/18 Floor
€ 66,255
For sale apartment in a new house in the LCD comfort class "Fordward" Excellent meter ( 42sq…
Apartment
Murino, Russia
42 m²
€ 65,372
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
26/27 Floor
€ 55,213
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
3/19 Floor
€ 60,734
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
5/12 Floor
€ 59,630
Apartment
Murino, Russia
23 m²
9/11 Floor
€ 39,201
Art. 42549406. I sell a studio apartment in ZhK « My world », a reliable developer of the Po…
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
8/18 Floor
€ 55,213
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
3/16 Floor
€ 61,838
Apartment
Murino, Russia
26 m²
17/19 Floor
€ 45,274
Apartment
Lavriki, Russia
23 m²
€ 43,066
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
10/19 Floor
€ 69,425
Apartment
Murino, Russia
25 m²
12/18 Floor
€ 36,440
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
17/19 Floor
€ 69,425
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
16/24 Floor
€ 65,151
Apartment
Murino, Russia
83 m²
€ 143,553
Apartment
Murino, Russia
67 m²
€ 121,468
Apartment
Murino, Russia
93 m²
€ 183,306
Art. 32955916 For sale chic, spacious, clean, cozy 3 sq. Kv. in LCD Falcon! The apartment i…
Apartment
Lavriki, Russia
27 m²
€ 38,318
Art. 31322272 Good afternoon, dear buyer!Studio for sale 27 sq.m. in the new house of the LC…
Apartment
Lavriki, Russia
27 m²
€ 49,692
Art. 23459540 Dear buyer, an interesting cozy studio with new repairs and furniture appeared…
Apartment
Murino, Russia
84 m²
€ 81,715
Chic 3 -room apartment for sale `Three Whales 1` Two bathrooms, balcony, loggia. Three equiv…
