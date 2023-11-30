Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Oblast
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia

16 properties total found
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
€280,137
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
€264,065
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€307,759
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€358,482
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
€262,408
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
€264,065
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
€235,359
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€372,571
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€398,027
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€397,960
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€303,475
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
€288,556
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
€293,788
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€310,548
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€365,432
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible in Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room cottage with Online tour, bargaining possible
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€365,366
