Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
South Federal District
Krasnodar Municipality
Krasnodar
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Krasnodar, Russia
Apartment
Clear all
3 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Krasnodar, Russia
1 Number of rooms
46 m²
Number of floors 20
€ 35,474
For sale one-room apartment on the street Agronomicheskaya d. 2/5 in the pos. Named after Zh…
3 room apartment
Krasnodar, Russia
3 Number of rooms
103 m²
Number of floors 25
€ 101,252
For sale a three-bedroom apartment on the street Kozhevennaya 22. The house will open a fitn…
1 room apartment
Krasnodar, Russia
1 Number of rooms
46 m²
Number of floors 25
€ 47,514
For sale one-room apartment on Kozhevennaya street d. 22. A fitness club, a bank branch, and…
Properties features in Krasnodar, Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map