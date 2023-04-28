Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District
  4. Krasnodar Municipality
  5. Krasnodar
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Krasnodar, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Krasnodar, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnodar, Russia
1 Number of rooms 46 m² Number of floors 20
€ 35,474
For sale one-room apartment on the street Agronomicheskaya d. 2/5 in the pos. Named after Zh…
3 room apartment in Krasnodar, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnodar, Russia
3 Number of rooms 103 m² Number of floors 25
€ 101,252
For sale a three-bedroom apartment on the street Kozhevennaya 22. The house will open a fitn…
1 room apartment in Krasnodar, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnodar, Russia
1 Number of rooms 46 m² Number of floors 25
€ 47,514
For sale one-room apartment on Kozhevennaya street d. 22. A fitness club, a bank branch, and…

Properties features in Krasnodar, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir