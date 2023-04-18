Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gatchinsky District
  5. Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

4 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Suyda, Russia
3 room apartment
Suyda, Russia
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 36,818
Housein Menkovo, Russia
House
Menkovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 91 bath 31 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 32,355
2 room housein Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 99 bath 43 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23,429
2 room apartmentin Menkovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Menkovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 25,661

Properties features in Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

