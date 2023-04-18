Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Domodedovsky District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Domodedovsky District, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Domodedovsky District, Russia
4 room apartment
Domodedovsky District, Russia
4 Number of rooms 127 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,393
For sale townhouse in Residential Cottage village Alexandria town. There is no free layout, …
4 room apartmentin Domodedovsky District, Russia
4 room apartment
Domodedovsky District, Russia
4 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 160,326
For sale townhouse in Residential Cottage village Alexandria town. There is no free layout, …

Properties features in Domodedovsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir