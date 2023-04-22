Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dolgoprudny, Russia

Dolgoprudny
6
6 properties total found
1 room apartment in Dolgoprudny, Russia
1 room apartment
Dolgoprudny, Russia
1 Number of rooms 47 m² Number of floors 7
€ 66,198
For sale good apartment in LCD Country quarter. Housing business class. Moscow region, Khimk…
1 room apartment in Dolgoprudny, Russia
1 room apartment
Dolgoprudny, Russia
1 Number of rooms 48 m² Number of floors 7
€ 62,992
For sale good apartment in LCD Country quarter. Housing business class. Moscow region, Khimk…
1 room apartment in Dolgoprudny, Russia
1 room apartment
Dolgoprudny, Russia
1 Number of rooms 51 m² Number of floors 7
€ 64,191
Good apartment for sale in LCD Country Quarter. Housing business class. Moscow Region, Himki…
2 room apartment in Dolgoprudny, Russia
2 room apartment
Dolgoprudny, Russia
2 Number of rooms 74 m² Number of floors 7
€ 92,028
For sale good apartment in LCD Country Quarter. Business - housing class. Moscow Region, Khi…
2 room apartment in Dolgoprudny, Russia
2 room apartment
Dolgoprudny, Russia
2 Number of rooms 74 m² Number of floors 7
€ 94,258
For sale good apartment in LCD Country quarter. Housing business class. Moscow region, Khimk…
1 room apartment in Dolgoprudny, Russia
1 room apartment
Dolgoprudny, Russia
1 Number of rooms 43 m² Number of floors 23
€ 81,002
In the comfortable residential complex "Central" (Dolgoprudny), a 1-room apartment is sold a…

