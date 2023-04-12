Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia

Moscow
1 room studio apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m² 2/29 Floor
€ 186,450
1 room studio apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 bath 25 m² 3/22 Floor
€ 139,407
1 room studio apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m² 4/20 Floor
€ 188,093
1 room studio apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m² 3/21 Floor
€ 270,992
1 room studio apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 2/21 Floor
€ 266,142

