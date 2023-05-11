Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Baltiyskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Baltiysk
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Baltiysk, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
1 room apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
€ 26,920
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir