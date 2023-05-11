Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Baltiyskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Baltiysk

Residential properties for sale in Baltiysk, Russia

5 properties total found
6 room house in Baltiysk, Russia
6 room house
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 169,894
3 room house in Baltiysk, Russia
3 room house
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 185,448
1 room apartment in Baltiysk, Russia
1 room apartment
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
€ 26,920
5 room house in Baltiysk, Russia
5 room house
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
€ 131,488
3 room townhouse in Baltiysk, Russia
3 room townhouse
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 35,773
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir