Penthouses for sale in Russia

in Northwestern Federal District
2025
in Kommunarka
2009
in Lyubertsy
402
in Saint Petersburg
1090
in Leningrad oblast
682
in Volga Federal District
399
in South Federal District
486
in Krasnodar Krai
486
Penthouse 4 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 160 m² 5 Floor
€ 1,150,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Penthouse 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m² 4 Floor
€ 470,000
Penthouse 2 roomsin Central Federal District, Russia
Penthouse 2 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
2 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 564,367
The Breath House on Timiryazevskaya is an exclusive architectural and design project with a …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Central Federal District, Russia
Penthouse 3 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
3 Number of rooms 112 m²
€ 678,476
The Breath House on Timiryazevskaya is an exclusive architectural and design project with a …
Penthouse 1 roomin Central Federal District, Russia
Penthouse 1 room
Central Federal District, Russia
1 Number of rooms 81 m²
€ 461,645
The Breath House on Timiryazevskaya is an exclusive architectural and design project with a …

