Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Silesian Voivodeship
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Lazy, Poland
4 room house
Lazy, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/1
Lazy Urocze is a modern project combining a convenient location with high living comfort. Th…
€214,044
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with forest view in Pisarzowice, Poland
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with gas heating, with forest view
Pisarzowice, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 519 m²
Floor 2/2
Are you looking for a really big house for your family, even a mansion? A house located in a…
€1,53M

Properties features in Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir