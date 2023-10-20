Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in powiat kolnenski, Poland

6 room house in powiat kolnenski, Poland
6 room house
powiat kolnenski, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
Are you looking for your vacation or weekend trip? Or maybe you want to live in t…
€79,687
4 room house in powiat kolnenski, Poland
4 room house
powiat kolnenski, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 315 m²
You dream of a house in the city? You value peace, peace and security? You want t…
€133,964
3 room house in gmina Kolno, Poland
3 room house
gmina Kolno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a unique property located in the Podlaskie Voivodship, Kolno County, Ko…
€53,461

Mir