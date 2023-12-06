Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Wagrowiec, Poland

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kobylec, Poland
3 room apartment
Kobylec, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
€115,969
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kobylec, Poland
Apartment
Kobylec, Poland
Area 270 m²
€237,051
Apartment in Kobylec, Poland
Apartment
Kobylec, Poland
Area 660 m²
Are you looking for an investment that constantly brings some income? You've come to the rig…
€360,225
4 room apartment in Kobylec, Poland
4 room apartment
Kobylec, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
€60,425
Apartment in Przysieczyn, Poland
Apartment
Przysieczyn, Poland
Area 130 m²
We recommend a single-family residential building in the semi-detached house in Przysieczyn,…
€139,209
Properties features in gmina Wagrowiec, Poland

