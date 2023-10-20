Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Wagrowiec
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gmina Wagrowiec, Poland

Apartment in Kobylec, Poland
Apartment
Kobylec, Poland
Area 270 m²
€223,276
Apartment in Kobylec, Poland
Apartment
Kobylec, Poland
Area 660 m²
Are you looking for an investment that constantly brings some income? You've come to the rig…
€339,291
4 room apartment in Kobylec, Poland
4 room apartment
Kobylec, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 45 m²
€45,969
Apartment in Przysieczyn, Poland
Apartment
Przysieczyn, Poland
Area 130 m²
We recommend a single-family residential building in the semi-detached house in Przysieczyn,…
€131,120
2 room apartment in Kobylec, Poland
2 room apartment
Kobylec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
For sale a comfortable, two-room apartment with an area of 37.5 m2 in Wągrowiec, at ul. Jeży…
€52,317
5 room apartment in Kobylec, Poland
5 room apartment
Kobylec, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 127 m²
If you are looking … sunny rooms and spacious surfaces … enough living space …. a house loca…
€194,819

