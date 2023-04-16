Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Tarnowo Podgorne

Residential properties for sale in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland

17 properties total found
3 room housein Lusowo, Poland
3 room house
Lusowo, Poland
90 m²
€ 162,156
I invite you to the ( gm. Dopiewo ). In this town near Poznań, an original and classy finish…
4 room housein Rumianek, Poland
4 room house
Rumianek, Poland
130 m²
€ 170,478
DOWN PRICE!!!! I recommend the offer of a 4 – peaceful house located in Rumianko in the Tarn…
5 room housein Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
5 room house
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
150 m²
€ 181,359
I recommend the offer of a 5-room twin located in Tarnów Podgórny, on Rolna Street. A large,…
2 room apartmentin Batorowo, Poland
2 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
49 m²
€ 81,057
I heartily recommend the offer of a 2 – peaceful apartment located in Poznań on Friday – peo…
7 room housein Baranowo, Poland
7 room house
Baranowo, Poland
305 m²
€ 424,594
Possibility of accepting another property in the settlement I invite you to buy a tastefully…
4 room apartmentin Batorowo, Poland
4 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
79 m²
€ 133,992
I invite you to buy a four-room apartment in Dąbrówka near Poznań, near the exit from S11. I…
5 room housein Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
5 room house
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
188 m²
€ 277,159
Here is a house that will meet your expectations: well built and perfectly located – walk to…
2 room apartmentin Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
2 room apartment
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
43 m²
€ 85,132
– Tarnowo Podgórne – 2010 – Quiet and peaceful, new housing estate – – Possibility to buy a …
6 room housein Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
6 room house
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
222 m²
€ 305,110
If you dream of a spacious house with a large, developed garden, this offer is for you! For …
5 room housein Baranowo, Poland
5 room house
Baranowo, Poland
150 m²
€ 234,700
ON PORTALS PRICE 1,115,000 PLN The Citrus Housing Estate is characterized by high aesthetics…
3 room housein Batorowo, Poland
3 room house
Batorowo, Poland
84 m²
€ 191,814
If you value peace and space and want to live close to Poznań, this is a proposal for you!I …
3 room apartmentin Baranowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Baranowo, Poland
62 m²
€ 106,468
4 room housein Baranowo, Poland
4 room house
Baranowo, Poland
150 m²
€ 234,700
For sale, the middle segment with an area of 150 m2 is located on the axis. Citrus in Skórze…
4 room housein Baranowo, Poland
4 room house
Baranowo, Poland
87 m²
€ 148,288
Great location in Przeźmierów, at ul. Border. A one-story, 4-room house with high potential,…
4 room housein Lusowko, Poland
4 room house
Lusowko, Poland
101 m²
€ 124,818
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a one-story house in a semi-d…
4 room housein Batorowo, Poland
4 room house
Batorowo, Poland
120 m²
€ 157,676
For sale, we recommend a twin house located on the edge of Skórzewa and Dąbrowa in the Dopie…
3 room apartmentin Baranowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Baranowo, Poland
122 m²
€ 91,746

Properties features in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir