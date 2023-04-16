UAE
Realting.com
Poland
Greater Poland Voivodeship
Poznań County
gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
Residential properties for sale in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
17 properties total found
3 room house
Lusowo, Poland
90 m²
€ 162,156
I invite you to the ( gm. Dopiewo ). In this town near Poznań, an original and classy finish…
4 room house
Rumianek, Poland
130 m²
€ 170,478
DOWN PRICE!!!! I recommend the offer of a 4 – peaceful house located in Rumianko in the Tarn…
5 room house
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
150 m²
€ 181,359
I recommend the offer of a 5-room twin located in Tarnów Podgórny, on Rolna Street. A large,…
2 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
49 m²
€ 81,057
I heartily recommend the offer of a 2 – peaceful apartment located in Poznań on Friday – peo…
7 room house
Baranowo, Poland
305 m²
€ 424,594
Possibility of accepting another property in the settlement I invite you to buy a tastefully…
4 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
79 m²
€ 133,992
I invite you to buy a four-room apartment in Dąbrówka near Poznań, near the exit from S11. I…
5 room house
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
188 m²
€ 277,159
Here is a house that will meet your expectations: well built and perfectly located – walk to…
2 room apartment
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
43 m²
€ 85,132
– Tarnowo Podgórne – 2010 – Quiet and peaceful, new housing estate – – Possibility to buy a …
6 room house
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
222 m²
€ 305,110
If you dream of a spacious house with a large, developed garden, this offer is for you! For …
5 room house
Baranowo, Poland
150 m²
€ 234,700
ON PORTALS PRICE 1,115,000 PLN The Citrus Housing Estate is characterized by high aesthetics…
3 room house
Batorowo, Poland
84 m²
€ 191,814
If you value peace and space and want to live close to Poznań, this is a proposal for you!I …
3 room apartment
Baranowo, Poland
62 m²
€ 106,468
4 room house
Baranowo, Poland
150 m²
€ 234,700
For sale, the middle segment with an area of 150 m2 is located on the axis. Citrus in Skórze…
4 room house
Baranowo, Poland
87 m²
€ 148,288
Great location in Przeźmierów, at ul. Border. A one-story, 4-room house with high potential,…
4 room house
Lusowko, Poland
101 m²
€ 124,818
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a one-story house in a semi-d…
4 room house
Batorowo, Poland
120 m²
€ 157,676
For sale, we recommend a twin house located on the edge of Skórzewa and Dąbrowa in the Dopie…
3 room apartment
Baranowo, Poland
122 m²
€ 91,746
