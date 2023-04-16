Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland

2 room apartmentin Batorowo, Poland
2 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
49 m²
€ 81,057
I heartily recommend the offer of a 2 – peaceful apartment located in Poznań on Friday – peo…
4 room apartmentin Batorowo, Poland
4 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
79 m²
€ 133,992
I invite you to buy a four-room apartment in Dąbrówka near Poznań, near the exit from S11. I…
2 room apartmentin Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
2 room apartment
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
43 m²
€ 85,132
– Tarnowo Podgórne – 2010 – Quiet and peaceful, new housing estate – – Possibility to buy a …
3 room apartmentin Baranowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Baranowo, Poland
62 m²
€ 106,468
3 room apartmentin Baranowo, Poland
3 room apartment
Baranowo, Poland
122 m²
€ 91,746

Properties features in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland

Mir