Apartments for sale in gmina Suchy Las, Poland

3 room apartmentin Biedrusko, Poland
3 room apartment
Biedrusko, Poland
65 m²
€ 119,257
I recommend the offer of a 3-room apartment located in Biedrusko, at Wojsowa Street. The pla…
3 room apartmentin Zlotniki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zlotniki, Poland
38 m²
€ 73,323
The apartment is located on the first floor in a two-story building from 2007. Total area 64…
3 room apartmentin Zlotniki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zlotniki, Poland
57 m²
€ 114,081

