Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Suchy Las

Residential properties for sale in gmina Suchy Las, Poland

9 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Biedrusko, Poland
3 room apartment
Biedrusko, Poland
65 m²
€ 119,257
I recommend the offer of a 3-room apartment located in Biedrusko, at Wojsowa Street. The pla…
9 room housein Zlotniki, Poland
9 room house
Zlotniki, Poland
645 m²
€ 571,270
4 room housein Zlotniki, Poland
4 room house
Zlotniki, Poland
149 m²
€ 312,699
3 room apartmentin Zlotniki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zlotniki, Poland
38 m²
€ 73,323
The apartment is located on the first floor in a two-story building from 2007. Total area 64…
3 room apartmentin Zlotniki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zlotniki, Poland
57 m²
€ 114,081
2 room housein Zlotniki, Poland
2 room house
Zlotniki, Poland
30 m²
€ 25,879
3 room housein Biedrusko, Poland
3 room house
Biedrusko, Poland
61 m²
€ 103,299
::::OPEN DOORS :::: WE INVITE YOU 05.11. IN SATURDAY 13: 00-14: 00 Extreme two-story segment…
5 room housein Biedrusko, Poland
5 room house
Biedrusko, Poland
200 m²
€ 193,874
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of a house with a usable area of…
6 room housein Zlotniki, Poland
6 room house
Zlotniki, Poland
260 m²
€ 429,153
A modern and comfortable single-family house in Złotniki near. Dry forest. Functional layout…

Properties features in gmina Suchy Las, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir