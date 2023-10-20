Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gmina Srem, Poland

Srem
7
11 properties total found
Apartment in Wyrzeka, Poland
Apartment
Wyrzeka, Poland
Area 182 m²
€214,629
Apartment in Grobelka, Poland
Apartment
Grobelka, Poland
Area 387 m²
A unique property of 1.5 ha in picturesque Czmonia (around Kórnik)
€599,219
Apartment in Zbrudzewo, Poland
Apartment
Zbrudzewo, Poland
Area 1 024 m²
Construction plot of 1024 m2 in Zbrudzew near Śrem
€40,311
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 350 m²
€260,824
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 202 m²
Commercial building – service – production, a residential part was separated in it. The whol…
€206,785
Apartment in Pyszaca, Poland
Apartment
Pyszaca, Poland
Area 190 m²
Offer in preparation
€152,311
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 2 460 m²
Investment pearl, you can't buy a prison on a daily basis;). The possibilities of using this…
€849,801
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 303 m²
€520,776
Apartment in Blociszewo, Poland
Apartment
Blociszewo, Poland
Area 179 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sales of a stylish, undoubtedly elega…
€213,540
Apartment in Grobelka, Poland
Apartment
Grobelka, Poland
Area 903 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling the plot located in Czmon at …
€39,222
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 272 m²
For sale, we present you a unique house in Śrem, which impresses not only with its beautiful…
€294,162

