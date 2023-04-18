Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Śrem County
  5. gmina Srem

Residential properties for sale in gmina Srem, Poland

Srem
1
5 properties total found
5 room housein Zbrudzewo, Poland
5 room house
Zbrudzewo, Poland
206 m²
€ 419,987
This house must be seen 1. House under the forest 2. 100% nature around 3. Built from the be…
5 room housein Zbrudzewo, Poland
5 room house
Zbrudzewo, Poland
206 m²
€ 419,987
We recommend for sale an unusual house near the forest. 1. A detached house by the forest. 2…
4 room housein Srem, Poland
4 room house
Srem, Poland
303 m²
€ 514,753
Good morning, I have a lovely home to offer ... Standard. In fact, why write anything, if it…
5 room housein Psarskie, Poland
5 room house
Psarskie, Poland
371 m²
€ 226,147
4 room housein Pyszaca, Poland
4 room house
Pyszaca, Poland
167 m²
€ 185,225
The subject of sale is a detached one-family one-story house with an attic and a single-carp…

Properties features in gmina Srem, Poland

