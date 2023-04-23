Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Wągrowiec County
  5. gmina Skoki

Residential properties for sale in gmina Skoki, Poland

1 property total found
4 room house in Niedzwiedziny, Poland
4 room house
Niedzwiedziny, Poland
202 m²
€ 250,957
Unique location – in a quiet, beautiful area, surrounded by a forest, on the edge of the Zie…

Properties features in gmina Skoki, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir