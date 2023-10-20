Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Skoki
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in gmina Skoki, Poland

6 properties total found
Apartment in Roscinno, Poland
Apartment
Roscinno, Poland
Area 1 145 m²
€30,208
Apartment in Potrzanowo, Poland
Apartment
Potrzanowo, Poland
Area 137 m²
Do you dream of a spacious house away from the hustle and bustle, where after work you can r…
€157,606
Apartment in Potrzanowo, Poland
Apartment
Potrzanowo, Poland
Area 1 272 m²
The last three free construction plots with the arrival of the lake. In the newly created si…
€30,628
3 room apartment in Skoki, Poland
3 room apartment
Skoki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
A spacious 3-room apartment in Skoki with an area of 75.6 m ² with a recreational plot on th…
€89,748
Apartment in Niedzwiedziny, Poland
Apartment
Niedzwiedziny, Poland
Area 213 m²
Freestanding, atmospheric house on the edge of the Zielonka Forest 160.6 m ²
€186,063
Apartment in Niedzwiedziny, Poland
Apartment
Niedzwiedziny, Poland
Area 202 m²
Unique location – in a quiet, beautiful area, surrounded by a forest, on the edge of the Zie…
€218,679

