Apartments for sale in gmina Rokietnica, Poland

2 room apartment in Mrowino, Poland
2 room apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
I recommend for sale a two-room apartment with a balcony located in Rokietnica on the estate…
€85,089
Apartment in Mrowino, Poland
Apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Area 1 100 m²
An armed construction plot of 1100 m2 with building conditions for sale. Located in Mrowina …
€70,907
3 room apartment in Mrowino, Poland
3 room apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
A flat with its own garden, just below Poznań, is a great way to taste everyday rest in the …
€102,107
Apartment in Mrowino, Poland
Apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Area 2 771 m²
I recommend for sale a plot located at ul. Short in Krzyszków, the municipality of Rokietnic…
€54,544
Apartment in Mrowino, Poland
Apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Area 138 m²
I am pleased to present you an offer to sell a raw house located in Cerekwica. The house is …
€119,997
3 room apartment in Mrowino, Poland
3 room apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€104,070
Apartment in Przybroda, Poland
Apartment
Przybroda, Poland
Area 753 m²
Construction plots for sale in Przybroda, commune of Rokietnica
€41,072
Apartment in Mrowino, Poland
Apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Area 1 005 m²
€119,997
Apartment in Mrowino, Poland
Apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Area 670 m²
I recommend for sale a plot located at ul. Główna in Krzyszków, commune of Rokietnica.
€32,726
Apartment in Mrowino, Poland
Apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Area 94 m²
€130,688
Apartment in Mrowino, Poland
Apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Area 211 m²
€237,812
Apartment in Mrowino, Poland
Apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Area 174 m²
House for sale in Rokietnica at ul. Wyspiański is a great offer for an investor – 2 separate…
€167,778
Apartment in Kiekrz, Poland
Apartment
Kiekrz, Poland
Area 191 m²
For sale a detached house on a large plot (1120 m2; 22 m front) in an attractive location in…
€259,630
4 room apartment in Mrowino, Poland
4 room apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
A flat with its own garden, just below Poznań, is a great way to taste everyday rest in the …
€113,234
Apartment in Mrowino, Poland
Apartment
Mrowino, Poland
Area 12 700 m²
I offer for sale a plot of 1.27 ha located in Mrowin, in the municipality of Rokietnica. Pic…
€189,813

