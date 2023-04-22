Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Rokietnica

Residential properties for sale in gmina Rokietnica, Poland

8 properties total found
3 room house in Mrowino, Poland
3 room house
Mrowino, Poland
75 m²
€ 119,575
For sale, the house is located in Rokietnica near Poznań on a new, quiet estate. Link to 3D …
4 room house in Kiekrz, Poland
4 room house
Kiekrz, Poland
120 m²
€ 298,401
Free standing for sale up to a total area of 120m2. An undoubted advantage of the offer is a…
4 room house in Mrowino, Poland
4 room house
Mrowino, Poland
90 m²
€ 171,527
5 room house in Kiekrz, Poland
5 room house
Kiekrz, Poland
121 m²
€ 156,714
I recommend the offer of a 5 – peaceful house located in Kiekrz less than 1.5 km from Lake K…
6 room house in Mrowino, Poland
6 room house
Mrowino, Poland
224 m²
€ 296,254
N A S P R Z E D A Ż A spacious detached house at ul. Jodłowa in Rokietnica near Poznań. Plot…
4 room house in Mrowino, Poland
4 room house
Mrowino, Poland
125 m²
€ 245,805
Comfortable, one-story house with a garage, spacious corner plot, quiet location near the fo…
8 room house in Mrowino, Poland
8 room house
Mrowino, Poland
216 m²
€ 278,865
6 room house in Mrowino, Poland
6 room house
Mrowino, Poland
260 m²
€ 192,995

