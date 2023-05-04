Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Pomeranian Voivodeship
  4. Gdańsk County
  5. gmina Pruszcz Gdanski
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in gmina Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Wislinka, Poland
1 room apartment
Wislinka, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€ 151,563
2 room apartment in Wislinka, Poland
2 room apartment
Wislinka, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€ 263,996

Properties features in gmina Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir