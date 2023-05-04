Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Pomeranian Voivodeship
  4. Gdańsk County
  5. gmina Pruszcz Gdanski

Residential properties for sale in gmina Pruszcz Gdanski, Poland

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Wislinka, Poland
1 room apartment
Wislinka, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€ 151,563
2 room apartment in Wislinka, Poland
2 room apartment
Wislinka, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€ 263,996

