UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Poland
gmina Murowana Goslina
Residential properties for sale in gmina Murowana Goslina, Poland
apartments
19
Clear all
19 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
891 m²
I recommend the offer of the plot located in Murowana Goślinie, at Cześnika Street. Property…
€52,317
Recommend
Apartment
Bialegi, Poland
2 414 m²
I am pleased to present you the offer to sell plots from MPZP. Purpose in the plan: producti…
€68,694
Recommend
Apartment
Bialegi, Poland
3 008 m²
I am pleased to present you the offer to sell plots from MPZP. Purpose in the plan: producti…
€85,598
Recommend
4 room apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
4
89 m²
I recommend the offer of a 4 – peaceful apartment located in Murowana Goślin on the Zielone …
€80,992
Recommend
Apartment
Bialegi, Poland
2 469 m²
I am pleased to present you the offer to sell plots from MPZP. Purpose in the plan: producti…
€53,505
Recommend
Apartment
Murowana Goslina, Poland
7 784 m²
For sale, we offer a unique plot of 7784 square meters, located at Podkomorzego Street in Mu…
€144,254
Recommend
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
114 m²
A semi-detached house, located in Murowana Goślina at the Zielone Wzgórza estate. Total area…
€138,343
Recommend
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
567 m²
Construction plot of 567 m2, intended for single-family housing
€38,307
Recommend
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
260 m²
A detached house with an area of 260 m2 located in the village of Boduszewo, the commune of …
€196,351
Recommend
Apartment
Lopuchowo, Poland
1 040 m²
A plot of 1040 m2, located on the Grzybowy estate at Maślakowa Street, in Łopuchów, the muni…
€78,803
Recommend
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
300 m²
We invite you to discover this unique home that offers the perfect place for your family. Lo…
€218,679
Recommend
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
3 785 m²
Located in the picturesque town of Promnice, near Murowana Goślina, Greater Poland Voivodesh…
€142,284
Recommend
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
530 m²
I invite you now for a virtual walk around the house and for panoramic photos of the area ar…
€302,079
Recommend
3 room apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
3
72 m²
€89,529
Recommend
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
98 m²
Available houses with a larger or smaller plot area on the investment! You can also buy a la…
€90,843
Recommend
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
232 m²
For sale a very nice and well-maintained house standing in Murowana Goślinie at ul. Prussia.…
€214,520
Recommend
Apartment
Dluga Goslina, Poland
195 m²
A new detached house in Długa Goślin – a charming place, close to the forest and the lake!
€194,819
Recommend
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
1 032 m²
€43,561
Recommend
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
1 016 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of an undeveloped plot of land f…
€42,256
Recommend
Properties features in gmina Murowana Goslina, Poland
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL