Residential properties for sale in gmina Murowana Goslina, Poland

apartments
19
19 properties total found
Apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Area 891 m²
I recommend the offer of the plot located in Murowana Goślinie, at Cześnika Street. Property…
€52,317
Apartment in Bialegi, Poland
Apartment
Bialegi, Poland
Area 2 414 m²
I am pleased to present you the offer to sell plots from MPZP. Purpose in the plan: producti…
€68,694
Apartment in Bialegi, Poland
Apartment
Bialegi, Poland
Area 3 008 m²
I am pleased to present you the offer to sell plots from MPZP. Purpose in the plan: producti…
€85,598
4 room apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
4 room apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
I recommend the offer of a 4 – peaceful apartment located in Murowana Goślin on the Zielone …
€80,992
Apartment in Bialegi, Poland
Apartment
Bialegi, Poland
Area 2 469 m²
I am pleased to present you the offer to sell plots from MPZP. Purpose in the plan: producti…
€53,505
Apartment in Murowana Goslina, Poland
Apartment
Murowana Goslina, Poland
Area 7 784 m²
For sale, we offer a unique plot of 7784 square meters, located at Podkomorzego Street in Mu…
€144,254
Apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Area 114 m²
A semi-detached house, located in Murowana Goślina at the Zielone Wzgórza estate. Total area…
€138,343
Apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Area 567 m²
Construction plot of 567 m2, intended for single-family housing
€38,307
Apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Area 260 m²
A detached house with an area of 260 m2 located in the village of Boduszewo, the commune of …
€196,351
Apartment in Lopuchowo, Poland
Apartment
Lopuchowo, Poland
Area 1 040 m²
A plot of 1040 m2, located on the Grzybowy estate at Maślakowa Street, in Łopuchów, the muni…
€78,803
Apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Area 300 m²
We invite you to discover this unique home that offers the perfect place for your family. Lo…
€218,679
Apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Area 3 785 m²
Located in the picturesque town of Promnice, near Murowana Goślina, Greater Poland Voivodesh…
€142,284
Apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Area 530 m²
I invite you now for a virtual walk around the house and for panoramic photos of the area ar…
€302,079
3 room apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
3 room apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
€89,529
Apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Area 98 m²
Available houses with a larger or smaller plot area on the investment! You can also buy a la…
€90,843
Apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Area 232 m²
For sale a very nice and well-maintained house standing in Murowana Goślinie at ul. Prussia.…
€214,520
Apartment in Dluga Goslina, Poland
Apartment
Dluga Goslina, Poland
Area 195 m²
A new detached house in Długa Goślin – a charming place, close to the forest and the lake!
€194,819
Apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Area 1 032 m²
€43,561
Apartment in Msciszewo, Poland
Apartment
Msciszewo, Poland
Area 1 016 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of an undeveloped plot of land f…
€42,256

Properties features in gmina Murowana Goslina, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
