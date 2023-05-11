Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Komorniki
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in gmina Komorniki, Poland

2 room apartment in Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
2 room apartment
Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
€ 73,477
3 room apartment in Leczyca, Poland
3 room apartment
Leczyca, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
€ 102,385
4 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
4 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
€ 120,363
3 room apartment in Leczyca, Poland
3 room apartment
Leczyca, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 51 m²
€ 96,247
3 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
3 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
€ 164,430
3 room apartment in Leczyca, Poland
3 room apartment
Leczyca, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 51 m²
€ 98,220
2 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
2 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
€ 100,631
4 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
4 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
€ 128,256
2 room apartment in Leczyca, Poland
2 room apartment
Leczyca, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
€ 74,323
2 room apartment in Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
2 room apartment
Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
€ 59,195
3 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
3 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
€ 127,160
3 room apartment in Wiry, Poland
3 room apartment
Wiry, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
€ 142,506

