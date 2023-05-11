Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Komorniki

Residential properties for sale in gmina Komorniki, Poland

26 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
2 room apartment
Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
€ 73,477
4 room house in Walerianowo, Poland
4 room house
Walerianowo, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
€ 154,700
4 room house in Walerianowo, Poland
4 room house
Walerianowo, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
€ 197,097
3 room house in Plewiska, Poland
3 room house
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€ 175,173
3 room apartment in Leczyca, Poland
3 room apartment
Leczyca, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
€ 102,385
5 room house in Plewiska, Poland
5 room house
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 5
Area 140 m²
€ 219,021
4 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
4 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
€ 120,363
5 room house in Plewiska, Poland
5 room house
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
€ 339,823
3 room apartment in Leczyca, Poland
3 room apartment
Leczyca, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 51 m²
€ 96,247
3 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
3 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
€ 164,430
3 room apartment in Leczyca, Poland
3 room apartment
Leczyca, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 51 m²
€ 98,220
6 room house in Chomecice, Poland
6 room house
Chomecice, Poland
Bedrooms 6
Area 148 m²
€ 214,856
2 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
2 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
€ 100,631
4 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
4 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
€ 128,256
4 room house in Chomecice, Poland
4 room house
Chomecice, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 122 m²
€ 131,325
2 room apartment in Leczyca, Poland
2 room apartment
Leczyca, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
€ 74,323
2 room apartment in Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
2 room apartment
Gluszyna Lesna, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
€ 59,195
3 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
3 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
€ 127,160
3 room house in Plewiska, Poland
3 room house
Plewiska, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
€ 127,160
5 room house in Wiry, Poland
5 room house
Wiry, Poland
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
€ 252,127
4 room house in Leczyca, Poland
4 room house
Leczyca, Poland
Bedrooms 4
Area 128 m²
€ 282,820
7 room house in Wiry, Poland
7 room house
Wiry, Poland
Bedrooms 7
Area 202 m²
€ 257,608
3 room apartment in Wiry, Poland
3 room apartment
Wiry, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
€ 142,506
7 room house in Wiry, Poland
7 room house
Wiry, Poland
Bedrooms 7
Area 204 m²
€ 248,838
6 room house in Wiry, Poland
6 room house
Wiry, Poland
Bedrooms 6
Area 457 m²
€ 427,519
5 room house in Chomecice, Poland
5 room house
Chomecice, Poland
Bedrooms 5
Area 135 m²
€ 210,471

Properties features in gmina Komorniki, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir