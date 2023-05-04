Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ulcinj, Montenegro

6 properties total found
9 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
9 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 200 m²
€ 140,000
9 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
9 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 234 m²
€ 190,000
8 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
8 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 358 m²
€ 309,000
3 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
House in Ulcinj, Montenegro
House
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 196 m²
€ 650,000
3 room house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€ 300,000
