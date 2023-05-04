Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar
  5. Ulcinj
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ulcinj, Montenegro

3 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
€ 500,000
3 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
€ 525,000
3 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
€ 525,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
€ 100,000
Apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
€ 68,300
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
€ 67,000
3 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
€ 150,000
3 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 84 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
€ 170,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
€ 170,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
€ 78,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
€ 98,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
€ 107,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
€ 74,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
€ 98,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
€ 107,000
Apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
€ 58,500
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
€ 163,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
€ 137,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
€ 73,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
€ 105,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€ 55,000
4 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
€ 260,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€ 91,100
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 178,000
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 113,400
1 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 90,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€ 125,000
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€ 90,228
2 room apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€ 95,172
