Hide
Realting.com
Montenegro
Danilovgrad Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Danilovgrad, Montenegro
Clear all
9 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
140 m²
€ 67,000
3 room house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
178 m²
€ 85,000
Object code - 2.27.11.10668 House for sale 178 m2 on a plot of 3350 m2 in Novy Sel, 10 km fr…
4 room house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
112 m²
€ 130,000
Object code - 2.27.11.10669 Two-story house with a garage of 112m2 + 4 terraces of 6m2 + gar…
House
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
98 m²
€ 68,000
Object code - 1.27.11.10519Home 2 floors 62 + 35. Plot 1745 m2. Year built 1987. to the Zeta…
2 room house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
108 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
D9-1137. House for sale with a large plot of land in DanilovgradHouse for sale 108 m2 with a…
2 room house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath
100 m²
€ 140,000
House for sale in Montenegro,. Danilovgrad The house is located in a picturesque highlands w…
6 room house
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
250 m²
€ 90,000
The object code is 1.27.11.9456 House with a commercial premises on a spacious site in Danil…
House
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 45,000
The object code is 1.27.11.9194 A small wooden house with a large area near Danilovgrad Wood…
House
Danilovgrad Municipality, Montenegro
43 m²
€ 34,000
The object code is 1.27.11.9177 A small wooden house with a large area near Danilovgrad Ma…
