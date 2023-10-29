UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Mauritius
Residential properties for sale in Mauritius
18 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
3
3
366 m²
€1,79M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with garden
Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
5
5
280 m²
1
Magnificent ocean view for this exquisite 5 ensuite bedroom RES villas, within a private pro…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Tamarin, Mauritius
4
4
206 m²
A new ecological resort and club appears in the heart of Tamarin on the exclusive west coast…
€1,06M
Recommend
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Xavier, Mauritius
3
2
97 m²
2
This 3 bedroom furnished apartment of ‘Ocean Garden 2’ in Flic en Flac is close to the sea a…
€610,202
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grand Baie, Mauritius
10
4
345 m²
2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
€1,65M
Recommend
4 room house
Riviere du Rempart, Mauritius
6
3
Exceptional view for this villa of great standing located in the village Azuri with its new …
€1,70M
Recommend
3 room house
Triolet, Mauritius
4
2
Close to the sea, luxury hotels, a golf course, this new ongoing project offers luxury villa…
€619,000
Recommend
4 room house
Pereybere, Mauritius
6
3
590 m²
Pereybère country side: This villa under construction with a panoramic view offers you all t…
€1,82M
Recommend
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
4
3
226 m²
NEW PROJECT in Grand Baie: Original design, this single storey villa will offer you a living…
€455,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Grand Baie, Mauritius
3
2
95 m²
1
Grand Baie: In a luxury hotel-style private residence with reception, spa, restaurant, swimm…
€235,000
Recommend
3 room house
Mauritius
5
3
404 m²
In a renowned residential area with golf, beach, restaurants..., come quickly to reserve thi…
€1,38M
Recommend
5 room house with High standing Villa
Cap Malheureux, Mauritius
8
5
In a natural and innovative environment just a stone's throw from the sea, offering all the …
€4,90M
Recommend
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
5
2
127 m²
Apartment G + 2 for sale in Grand Baie very close to the beach accessible to foreigners 3…
€294,000
Recommend
3 room house
Grand Baie, Mauritius
5
3
236 m²
PENTHOUSE R+2 - GRAND BAIE Penthouse G + 2 for sale in Pereybere very close to the beach …
€502,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
3
2
139 m²
The Essence, near the glorious beach of Trou aux Biches, offers residents the coastal lifest…
€438,967
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms
Trou aux Biches, Mauritius
3
2
212 m²
The Essence, located a few steps from the glorious beach of Trou aux Biches, offers the ulti…
€780,491
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Mauritius
4
3
389 m²
The Essence, close to the glorious beach of Trou aux Biches, offers the best of refined livi…
€1,28M
Recommend
House villa, with Investment Property, with Beach Facilities
MU, Mauritius
2
1
115 m²
Evaco, one of the leaders in luxury real estate in Mauritius, offers one of its most recent …
€444,117
Recommend
