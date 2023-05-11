Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ukmerges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Ukmerge
9
23 properties total found
House in Zelva, Lithuania
House
Zelva, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 12,000
House in Vaitkuskis, Lithuania
House
Vaitkuskis, Lithuania
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
House in Grauzieciai, Lithuania
House
Grauzieciai, Lithuania
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 64,900
3 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 50,000
House in Varkaliskiai, Lithuania
House
Varkaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 47,000
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
3 room apartment in Sventupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sventupe, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 45,000
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 67,500
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
2 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 45,000
2 room apartment in Dainava, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Dainava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 29,900
House in Saukava, Lithuania
House
Saukava, Lithuania
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 129,900
House in Uzupusiai, Lithuania
House
Uzupusiai, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
2 room apartment in Ukmerge, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 48,000
House in Pabaiskas, Lithuania
House
Pabaiskas, Lithuania
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 19,000
House in Samantonys, Lithuania
House
Samantonys, Lithuania
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 149,000
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
House in Uzubaliai, Lithuania
House
Uzubaliai, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 49,900
3 room apartment in Sventupe, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sventupe, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 36,000
2 room apartment in Vidiskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vidiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 73,000
House in Vidiskiai, Lithuania
House
Vidiskiai, Lithuania
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 42,000
House in Ukmerge, Lithuania
House
Ukmerge, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 35,000

