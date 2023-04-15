Lithuania
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
20 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 59,900
A great choice for looking for housing for short escapes to the seaside where you can combin…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale in the Gianti, in Palanga, spacious with autonomous heating 2-room apartment. The f…
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
21 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 83,900
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 219,900
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 225,900
A cottage already built on Palanga, Austėėėė, is currently on sale. Partial finish, you can …
House
Palanga, Lithuania
40 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 204,000
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 189,900
IN PALANG, IN THE HISTER OF THE WAY, STATOMS NEW HOME. THE COTED OF THIS YEAR, WHERE IS SUBL…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 169,900
House
Palanga, Lithuania
135 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 295,000
In Palanga, two new individual houses are being built on Austea Street. 135 sqm., 3 acres o…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
79 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,900
In the cozy and small residential area “Green wave” a spacious cottage is sold. A reliable …
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 140,000
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 152,900
PALANOS CENTRE IS SELECTED NEW EQUIPMENT WITH PRIVACY TERASA. Apartment bright, large window…
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 82,499
Fully equipped student-type apartment for sale in Palanga, total area 30 sq.m. This is a gre…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
81 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
SELLING QUALITY EQUIPMENT AND COMFORTED LIFE SIGN 81 KV. M KOTEDG IN THE HOLIDAY ! _________…
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
51 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 270,000
In the heart of the attic, near the central part of the city, we offer you to buy a newly re…
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
79 m²
1/11 Floor
€ 274,750
Rare opportunity! Spacious loft in the heart of Palanga! Even 78kv.m. the loft over 2 floo…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 195,900
House
Palanga, Lithuania
78 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 408,000
IN THE KUNIGIN, ALL GREETS SELLED HOUSE WITH TWO BUTAIS. FULL EQUIPMENT, WITH ALL REQUIREMEN…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
28 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 130,000
Apartment rental business for sale in Palanga! Next to Palanga, Kunigi, in a cozy „R Rainbo…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 204,000
IN THE KUNIGIN, ALL GREETS FOR THE SIGNAL BUY. FULL EQUIPMENT, WITH ALL REQUIREMENTS WHITE,…
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
37 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 139,000
Fully equipped comfortable washing Scandinavian-style apartments for sale in the Kunigi, wit…
3 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 400,000
3-room apartment for sale in the prestigious Palanga part of Birutos al. ===========<1&g…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 159,000
OFFER FULL EQUIPMENT 2 ROOM. BUT! The sea has never been so close to you yet! This is an in…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 145,000
IN THE VERY GREAT PLACE IN THE PALANG, A 2-HOUSE BUYING OF 2 HUMAN GATCHAS. 42.87 sqm apartm…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 128,500
Spacious 2kamb. apartment near the center of Palanga! Newly equipped! Ground floor with wind…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 234,000
2022 METHOD STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN PALANG, WE CLOSE 12 HOME CARD. ====…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 224,000
2022 METHOD STATES, EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, A+ CLASS HOUSE IN PALANG, WE CLOSE 12 HOME CARD. ====…
2 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 166,400
INDUSTRIAL APARTMENTS WITH DIDEL, PRIVATE TERASA. LANGES TO ORIENT THE CRYPTIMI OF THE EVEN…
House
Palanga, Lithuania
576 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
PALANGA - PUTIC INVESTMENT - LIVING HOUSE WITH POILS PATALPOMIS. Built in 2016,100% finality…
4 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
4 Number of rooms
64 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 200,000
PURCHASE (www.sgarden.lt) – is a tandem-sensitive and matured project by talented and demand…
