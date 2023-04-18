Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Priekulu novads

Residential properties for sale in Priekulu novads, Latvia

8 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
3 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 101 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 443,300
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
4 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
4 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 137 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 618,995
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
3 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
3 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 391,020
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments i…
4 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
4 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 127 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 575,940
  The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments …
2 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
2 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 266,380
  The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments …
2 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
2 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 174,040
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
6 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
6 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 186 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 788,000
  The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments …
3 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
3 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 364,140
  The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments …

Properties features in Priekulu novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir