Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Carnikavas novads

Residential properties for sale in Carnikavas novads, Latvia

3 properties total found
6 room house in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
6 room house
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 386 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
A wonderful single family house located near the sea in a beautiful place - Carnikava in th…
5 room house in Carnikava, Latvia
5 room house
Carnikava, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 297 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,000
Warm, sunny house for sale in the seaside nature park of Carnikava. The last sun dune, 400 …
7 room house in Carnikava, Latvia
7 room house
Carnikava, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
For sale house with living area 300m2, total area 380m2 near Dzirnezera.There is a pond on t…

Properties features in Carnikavas novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir