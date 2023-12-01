Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Alma-Atinskaya obl
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Alma-Atinskaya obl, Kazakhstan

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion in Almaty Alma-Ata, Kazakhstan
Mansion
Almaty Alma-Ata, Kazakhstan
Area 403 m²
Waking up in the morning, the first thing you SEE in the window is the HORES! The road from …
€1,38M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Alma-Atinskaya obl, Kazakhstan

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir