Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. VV
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in VV, Italy

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Number of floors 2
€ 245,000
Are we opening the sale of new villas in the Poseidon complex? Complex …
3 room townhousein Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 room townhouse
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
Townhouse in a closed complex 300m from the beach.  Surrounded by garde…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 4
€ 220,000
Townhouse in a new complex 300m from the beach in the resort town of Br…

Properties features in VV, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir