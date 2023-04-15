Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Sirmione
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Sirmione, Italy
Apartment
Clear all
33 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 390,000
GH-SV00094. Новые прекрасные апартаменты рядом с пляжемСирмионе. В районе Коломбаре городка …
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 1,250,000
GH-Срок сдачи: 2019. Квартиры с великолепным видом в Сирмионе.В городке Сирмионе... в элитн…
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 1,950,000
GH-SV00042. Элитный пентхаус на двух уровнях прямо на озереМежду городками Сирмионе и Песчир…
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
230 m²
€ 1,500,000
ABI-1066А. Престижный аттик с превосходным видом на озеро ГардаУникальное предложение на 1-й…
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 1,600,000
WW-120315-2. Квартира в элитном комплексе на первой линии в СирмионеЧетырёхкомнатная квартир…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 310,000
HK-020517. Апартаменты в сердце Сирмионе дель Гарда, зона КоломбареАпартаменты в сердце Си…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 135,000
GH-SV00030. Трехкомнатная квартира с бассейном и видом на озероВ окруженном природой кондоми…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 197,000
GH-SV00002. Трехкомнатная квартира в двух шагах от пляжаШикарная трехкомнатная квартира на п…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
185 m²
€ 1,450,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
66 m²
€ 500,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 540,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
83 m²
€ 590,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 630,000
In the area of Punta Grò, a few metres away from the lake, we offer a terraced house with la…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 349,000
Sirmione - in a residence with swimming pool in a quiet corner in the centre of Colombare, a…
3 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
176 m²
€ 997,000
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 480,000
n the centre of Colombare di Sirmione, we offer a new renovated four-room apartment in a res…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 445,000
In the heart of Colombare, a stone's throw from the centre and the beach, we offer a spaciou…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 267,000
In a context with swimming pool, located a few steps from the Spa and the centre of Colombar…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
€ 635,000
Sirmione, locality Porto Sirmione 2, we offer for sale a small villa on two levels free on t…
2 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 330,000
Just a few steps away from the lake, convenient to all important services, we offer a furnis…
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 179,000
Sirmione, a few steps from Brema beach, in a very quiet area, we offer for sale a flat with …
3 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 235,935
Sirmione, Lugana hamlet, in a residential context, we offer for sale a four-room flat with d…
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 259,000
Right in the center of Colombare, a stone's throw from the lake and all major services, we o…
1 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 175,000
Sirmione, fraction Colombare, a few steps from all services, we offer for sale a two-room ap…
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 330,000
Directly on the lake and just a few steps from the castle of Sirmione, we offer a ground flo…
1 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 240,000
Inside the Garda Resort Village, we offer two-room apartment on the first floor with large t…
1 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 275,000
Sirmione, in the fraction of Lugana, about 400 m from the lake and services, in residence wi…
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 429,000
In the center of Colombare, a short walk from the lake and all the main services, we offer c…
4 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
€ 980,000
At 50 metres from the Brema beach, in a beautiful recently built complex with swimming pool,…
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 475,000
Located in one of Sirmione's most exclusive areas, this recently renovated attic apartment i…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map