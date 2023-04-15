Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Sirmione
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sirmione, Italy

3 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 390,000
GH-SV00094. Новые прекрасные апартаменты рядом с пляжемСирмионе. В районе Коломбаре городка …
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 1,250,000
GH-Срок сдачи: 2019. Квартиры с великолепным видом в Сирмионе.В городке Сирмионе... в элитн…
3 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 1,950,000
GH-SV00042. Элитный пентхаус на двух уровнях прямо на озереМежду городками Сирмионе и Песчир…
3 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 1,500,000
ABI-1066А. Престижный аттик с превосходным видом на озеро ГардаУникальное предложение на 1-й…
3 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 1,600,000
WW-120315-2. Квартира в элитном комплексе на первой линии в СирмионеЧетырёхкомнатная квартир…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 310,000
HK-020517. Апартаменты в сердце Сирмионе дель Гарда, зона КоломбареАпартаменты в сердце Си…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 135,000
GH-SV00030. Трехкомнатная квартира с бассейном и видом на озероВ окруженном природой кондоми…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 197,000
GH-SV00002. Трехкомнатная квартира в двух шагах от пляжаШикарная трехкомнатная квартира на п…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Sirmione, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m²
€ 1,450,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
1 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 66 m²
€ 500,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
1 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 540,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 590,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 630,000
In the area of Punta Grò, a few metres away from the lake, we offer a terraced house with la…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 349,000
Sirmione - in a residence with swimming pool in a quiet corner in the centre of Colombare, a…
3 room apartmentin Lugana, Italy
3 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 997,000
3 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 480,000
n the centre of Colombare di Sirmione, we offer a new renovated four-room apartment in a res…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 445,000
In the heart of Colombare, a stone's throw from the centre and the beach, we offer a spaciou…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 267,000
In a context with swimming pool, located a few steps from the Spa and the centre of Colombar…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m²
€ 635,000
Sirmione, locality Porto Sirmione 2, we offer for sale a small villa on two levels free on t…
2 room apartmentin Lugana, Italy
2 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 330,000
Just a few steps away from the lake, convenient to all important services, we offer a furnis…
1 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 179,000
Sirmione, a few steps from Brema beach, in a very quiet area, we offer for sale a flat with …
3 room apartmentin Lugana, Italy
3 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 235,935
Sirmione, Lugana hamlet, in a residential context, we offer for sale a four-room flat with d…
1 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 259,000
Right in the center of Colombare, a stone's throw from the lake and all major services, we o…
1 room apartmentin Lugana, Italy
1 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 175,000
Sirmione, fraction Colombare, a few steps from all services, we offer for sale a two-room ap…
1 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
1 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 330,000
Directly on the lake and just a few steps from the castle of Sirmione, we offer a ground flo…
1 room apartmentin Lugana, Italy
1 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 240,000
Inside the Garda Resort Village, we offer two-room apartment on the first floor with large t…
1 room apartmentin Lugana, Italy
1 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 275,000
Sirmione, in the fraction of Lugana, about 400 m from the lake and services, in residence wi…
2 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 429,000
In the center of Colombare, a short walk from the lake and all the main services, we offer c…
4 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
4 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m²
€ 980,000
At 50 metres from the Brema beach, in a beautiful recently built complex with swimming pool,…
3 room apartmentin Sirmione, Italy
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 475,000
Located in one of Sirmione's most exclusive areas, this recently renovated attic apartment i…
