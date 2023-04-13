Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zala, Hungary

Keszthelyi jaras
290
Zalaegerszegi jaras
188
Nagykanizsai jaras
164
Zalaszentgroti jaras
108
Zalaegerszeg
101
Heviz
72
Nagykanizsa
59
Zalaszentgrot
47
824 properties total found
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 88,672
3 room housein Kerkateskand, Hungary
3 room house
Kerkateskand, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 46,740
2 room housein Becsvoelgye, Hungary
2 room house
Becsvoelgye, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 66,771
Housein Petőhenye, Hungary
House
Petőhenye, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 23,504
Housein Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
House
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 7,986
3 room housein Poeloeske, Hungary
3 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 80,126
2 room housein Poeloeske, Hungary
2 room house
Poeloeske, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 13,354
8 room housein Alsopahok, Hungary
8 room house
Alsopahok, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
€ 240,110
3 room housein Kemendollar, Hungary
3 room house
Kemendollar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 42,707
4 room housein Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 room house
Zalaszentgrot, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 130,605
3 room housein Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 224,325
4 room housein Poeloeskefo, Hungary
4 room house
Poeloeskefo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 57,423
3 room housein Orosztony, Hungary
3 room house
Orosztony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 31 m²
€ 18,429
6 room housein Zalaapati, Hungary
6 room house
Zalaapati, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m²
€ 299,000
3 room housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 90,809
Housein Nagykanizsa, Hungary
House
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 9,348
3 room housein Zalakomar, Hungary
3 room house
Zalakomar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 34,454
2 room housein Gyenesdias, Hungary
2 room house
Gyenesdias, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 125,263
2 room housein Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 72,086
2 room housein Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 128,174
Housein Lenti, Hungary
House
Lenti, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m²
€ 22,676
5 room housein Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m²
€ 87,871
Housein Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
House
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 29,112
5 room housein Csoede, Hungary
5 room house
Csoede, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 120,188
3 room housein Borsfa, Hungary
3 room house
Borsfa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 21,340
3 room housein Garabonc, Hungary
3 room house
Garabonc, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 54,753
2 room housein Csatar, Hungary
2 room house
Csatar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 26,174
Housein Zalasarszeg, Hungary
House
Zalasarszeg, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 14,663
3 room housein Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
3 room house
Balatongyoeroek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 263,079
4 room housein Keszthely, Hungary
4 room house
Keszthely, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 69,175

