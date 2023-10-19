Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Szigetszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€111,940
4 room apartment in Halasztelek, Hungary
4 room apartment
Halasztelek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€227,012
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€114,550
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€130,206
3 room apartment in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
A house in excellent condition in Dunaharaszti (the agglomeration of Budapest) is for sale! …
€195,439
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€168,302
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
€97,850
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€93,936
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€138,034
3 room apartment in Dunavarsany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€124,987
2 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
2 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€76,454
1 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€75,645
6 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
6 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
€195,439
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
In the residential part of Szigetszentmiklós, a 79 sqm 6 apartment on the second floor of a …
€81,406
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
We offer for sale in a quiet street in Dunaharaszti a 56 m2, excellent condition, 1 room + 2…
€90,812
Apartment 2 bathrooms with transformable rooms, with Excelent brightness, with gas in Halasztelek, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms with transformable rooms, with Excelent brightness, with gas
Halasztelek, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€83,466
Apartment 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
FLAT FOR SALE ON SZIGETSZENTMIKLÓS. On the popular part of Szigetszentmiklós for sale, a…
€89,313
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Toekoel, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Toekoel, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Újszeű,1 year one (under guarantee), duplakomfortos, 2 sztines. 4 room terraced house flats …
€86,035
Apartment 1 bathroom in good condition, with Excelent brightness, with gas in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom in good condition, with Excelent brightness, with gas
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
For sale in Szigetszentmiklós, a 61snm 2 room + br.30sqm attic gallery apartment.The apartme…
€78,848
Apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with Excelent brightness, with gas in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with Excelent brightness, with gas
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Szigetszentmiklós M0-digs nearly his part, from a blue bus stop onto a couple of minutes sal…
€85,857

