  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Esztergomi jaras
  6. Esztergom
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Esztergom, Hungary

47 properties total found
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 64,613
4 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
4 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 336,526
7 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
7 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
€ 104,727
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€ 134,341
3 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
3 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€ 80,497
5 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
5 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€ 242,029
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 69,728
6 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
6 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€ 183,070
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€ 69,459
3 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
3 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 115,496
4 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
4 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€ 180,378
4 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
4 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 169,340
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 91,535
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 104,996
6 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
6 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 99,612
House in Esztergom, Hungary
House
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
€ 50,883
4 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
4 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 180,109
4 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
4 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€ 169,609
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
€ 41,729
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€ 139,726
6 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
6 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
€ 215,376
House in Esztergom, Hungary
House
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€ 30,960
5 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
5 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 444,214
5 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
5 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 174,697
9 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
9 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
€ 242,272
5 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
5 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
€ 173,647
3 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
3 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 84,804
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€ 80,497
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 93,958
3 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
3 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€ 88,574
