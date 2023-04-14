Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dabasi jaras, Hungary

Dabas
41
Ujhartyan
2
369 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 106,567
2 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 82,529
2 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 127,934
2 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 78,790
2 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 110,840
2 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 34,454
4 room housein Inarcs, Hungary
4 room house
Inarcs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 146 m²
€ 186,693
2 room housein Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 88,138
3 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 117,518
Housein Pusztavacs, Hungary
House
Pusztavacs, Hungary
78 m²
€ 0
4 room housein Pusztavacs, Hungary
4 room house
Pusztavacs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 293,794
5 room housein Pusztavacs, Hungary
5 room house
Pusztavacs, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 79,859
1 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 117,251
Housein Pusztavacs, Hungary
House
Pusztavacs, Hungary
93 m²
€ 0
Housein Pusztavacs, Hungary
House
Pusztavacs, Hungary
72 m²
€ 0
2 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 93,213
4 room housein Pusztavacs, Hungary
4 room house
Pusztavacs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 200,314
Housein Pusztavacs, Hungary
House
Pusztavacs, Hungary
91 m²
€ 0
2 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 160,251
Housein Pusztavacs, Hungary
House
Pusztavacs, Hungary
126 m²
€ 0
2 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 146,630
4 room housein Pusztavacs, Hungary
4 room house
Pusztavacs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m²
€ 240,110
6 room housein Pusztavacs, Hungary
6 room house
Pusztavacs, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 104,137
2 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 69,175
3 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 105,499
2 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 135,947
4 room housein Pusztavacs, Hungary
4 room house
Pusztavacs, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 638,334
Housein Pusztavacs, Hungary
House
Pusztavacs, Hungary
93 m²
€ 0
7 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
7 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 173,339
3 room apartmentin Pusztavacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pusztavacs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 306,881

