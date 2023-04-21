Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Cegledi jaras
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Cegledi jaras, Hungary

Cegled
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bathrooms in Csemo, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Csemo, Hungary
2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 80,193
On Csemő outer area from an asphalt road a farm taken out consisting of more buildings selli…
Cottage 5 bathrooms in Cegled, Hungary
Cottage 5 bathrooms
Cegled, Hungary
5 bath 1 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 296,977
Nature liking, entrepreneurs, with tourism dealing with attention! Because of a Ceglédbercel…

Properties features in Cegledi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir