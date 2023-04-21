Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Cegledi jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Cegledi jaras, Hungary

Cegled
47
Albertirsa
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
51 property total found
3 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
3 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 100,663
3 room apartment in Albertirsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Albertirsa, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 44,887
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 77,025
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 92,695
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 84,993
3 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
3 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 105,975
3 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
3 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 87,649
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 83,665
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 70,385
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 76,759
3 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
3 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 131,473
3 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
3 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 121,912
3 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
3 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 108,631
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 62,417
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 77,025
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 82,071
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 73,041
3 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
3 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 116,865
3 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
3 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 120,849
4 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
4 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 120,849
5 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
5 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 156,174
5 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
5 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 156,174
5 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
5 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 158,830
5 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
5 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 156,174
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 87,383
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 86,321
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 119,521
4 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
4 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 172,615
4 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
4 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 143,399
3 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
3 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 71,049

Properties features in Cegledi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir